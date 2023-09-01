Political credibility under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is at an all-time low, never experienced before – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has made a post on social media to continue his countdown to the 2024 General Election.

In his latest post, the elected flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) indicated that the governance of President Akufo-Addo has dwindled the democratic goodwill of the country.

He said Ghana’s political credibility is now at an all-time low because of the poor governance of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“The governance of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has eroded Ghana's democratic goodwill. Political credibility is at an all-time low, never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic,” John Dramani Mahama said

Ahead of the 2024 general election, the former President has admonished Ghanaians to elect him as President to restore faith in Ghana’s democracy.

“December 07, 2024, election is crucial to restoring faith in our democracy. Poor leadership must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions,” John Dramani Mahama added in his post.

Ghanaians will go to the polls in 463 days’ time to elect a new president.

John Dramani Mahama since his election as flagbearer of the NDC has set sight on leading the party to power.