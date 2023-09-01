Minority files affidavit to oppose police bid to change #OccupyBoG protest routes

Lawyers representing the Minority in Parliament have filed an affidavit at the High Court registry in Accra challenging the police's application for an order prohibiting their planned routes for the #OccupyBoGProtest on September 5.

The protest march, organized by the Minority in collaboration with Arise Ghana and other civil society groups, aims to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies over financial malpractices that have led to huge losses at the central bank.

In the affidavit submitted on Thursday, August 31, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader said, "The Minority and other progressive forces remain focused and will not relent until Misgovernor Addison, his complicit Deputies and pliant Board of Directors resign."

This comes after the police claim the planned protest would breach sections of the Public Order Act and are seeking the court to stop it from happening.

But the Minority argued in their affidavit that the protest is a constitutionally guaranteed right that supports transparency and accountability.

"We are resolved to embark on this historic protest march to demand accountability from officials whose actions have destroyed the central bank," the affidavit noted.

The application will be heard on Monday, September 4, a day before the scheduled protest march.

The #OccupyBoGProtest aims to pressure officials implicated in the central bank's huge losses to resign.

The protestors say Governor Addison must take responsibility for the GHS55.1 billion negative equity and GHS60.8 billion loss in 2022 under his watch.