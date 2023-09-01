ModernGhana logo
01.09.2023

Tipper truck drivers in Gomoa East clash with police over GH¢80 levy

Tipper truck drivers in the Gomoa East District have expressed their displeasure after a clash with the police in the area over a levy imposed by the Gomoa East District Assembly.

The police had moved to arrest some drivers who had not complied with the directive, resulting in strong resistance from the drivers.

Citi News understands that the Gomoa East District Assembly instituted the Quarry Development Fund a few months ago, and the assembly intends to use the proceeds to fund development projects in the district.

Under the new policy, tipper truck drivers are required to pay GH¢80.00 to the assembly per truckload of quarry materials.

However, the policy has been met with strong resistance, as drivers say the levy is too high and could hurt their business.

Although the District Chief Executive (DCE), Solomon Darko Quarm, has held several meetings with the tipper truck operators on the need for the levy to be paid, it has been difficult to get the drivers registered with the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) to comply with the policy.

The assembly’s decision to order the arrest of drivers who failed to pay the levy led to a near-volatile situation when personnel from the Central East Regional Police Command intervened to carry out the arrest.

Ibrahim Abass, a tipper truck driver with the PROTOA, claims that the assembly is not treating them fairly since they are only tipper truck drivers who load at the site.

He also noted that the amount being charged is too high.

“The levy was introduced in 2022, and we were not properly informed about it. We are only Tipper Drivers and not quarry workers. What the Assembly is doing is not the best. We are gradually being driven out of business. President Akufo-Addo must intervene. We will not pay the money,” an angry Ibrahim Abass said.

Describing the levy as obnoxious, the station master for the PROTOA Tipper Truck Drivers Association, Eric Addo, called on the Minister of Local Government to intervene.

He has also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akufo Dampare, to instruct the Central East Regional Command to be cautious in handling the matter.

According to him, the levy should rather be imposed on quarry operators.

—citinewsroom

