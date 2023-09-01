ModernGhana logo
IMF, World Bank solutions only make us poorer; we must reject them – Kwesi Pratt

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has admonished Ghanaians to rise up and mount pressure on government to reject solutions proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to address the crisis facing the country.

According to the renowned journalist, the solutions proposed by the IMF and the World Bank will only make the country poorer and worsen the plight of the citizenry.

“The solutions put forward by the IMF and the World Bank only deepen our poverty and make us worse. So in this battle, we are not just fighting the current administration but we are fighting all those who aid them, who direct them, who supervise them, and that includes the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. They are our enemies,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr stressed.

He was speaking at a Public Forum organised by pressure group Arise Ghana on Thursday, September 31, ahead of the Minority’s protest to demand the resignation of Bank of Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr at the forum also cautioned Ghanaian leaders that their cup is full and will soon run over.

“Those who think the letters they write after their names, those who see no good in the carpenter, those who believe they are ordained to be masters forever. Their kingdom is coming to an end and the earlier they accept that the better it will be for them,” Mr. Pratt indicated.

The Minority’s protest to the Bank of Ghana is scheduled to happen on Tuesday, September 5.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
