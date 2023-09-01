NPP gov’t approved the worst IMF terms since the era of Mansa Musa — Ato Forson

01.09.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson has accused the Akufo-Addo-led administration of ruining the economy of Ghana.

According to Mr. Forson, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) turning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a last resort warned the economy was in a coma.

Addressing the audience at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), he said the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government “signed the worst form of an IMF program since Mansa Musa went on a pilgrimage to Mecca”.

“It is worth noting that this is the only IMF program that came with a debt restructuring program, in other words, ‘haircuts’- the first in the history of Ghana.

“These ‘haircuts’ program has impoverished the rich, the middle class, and even the poor.

“This same debt restructuring has rendered our banking and financial institutions insolvent, bankrupt and, literally, on their knees,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson stated.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam lawmaker took on the Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison for some of the alleged ills of the economy, calling for his resignation.

The Minority noted that a protest march on Tuesday, September 5 will see them demand the resignation of not only the Governor but also his two deputies as well as directors of the bank.