KATH sanctions 16 staff over extortion and medical negligence

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has taken disciplinary action against 16 staff members for violations including extortion and medical negligence.

The most severe sanction was the dismissal of one staff member, while 15 others have been suspended without pay as management investigates additional cases against them to enforce discipline at the hospital.

This crackdown, according to the management, is part of KATH's efforts and commitment to improve healthcare delivery in the Ashanti region and beyond, under the 2023 theme "Driving a Customer-centric Agenda for Healthcare delivery, the Role of Management, Staff and Stakeholders."

KATH implemented practical measures to enhance patients' experience, including boosting staff performance and enforcing discipline standards that resulted in the dismissal of some staff.

According to KATH's Chief Executive Officer, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, "Enhanced supervision of staff and clinical services with the maintenance of physical presence at all operational areas has resulted in better healthcare delivery to patients during the period under review."

However, KATH also improved staff motivation and welfare packages, increasing medical benefits for each staff member and their families by 25%.

Prof. Addai-Mensah said, "All outstanding promotions were cleared for qualified staff while 13th-month allowances owed to members of the Health Services Workers Union were paid.”

He stressed, “A payment plan has also been agreed with the unions whose members are entitled to an allowance to clear the 2022 one amounting to GH₵5.2 million by the end of the year."

KATH's infrastructure has undergone major improvements in recent months as ongoing and stalled projects are completed.

The CEO noted that "Key projects such as the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centre, Patients Relative Hostel, expansion and refurbishment of Dialysis Centre and comprehensive renovation and modernization of the main hospital theatre at a cost of GH₵1.5 million, will engage the attention of the management for the rest of the year."