01.09.2023

‘BoG now a crime scene due to gov’t’s economic mismanagement’ — Minority 

'BoG now a crime scene due to gov't's economic mismanagement' — Minority
01.09.2023

The Minority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament has strongly criticized the current state of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), referring to it as a "crime scene" due to what they perceive as economic mismanagement by the government.

Speaking at a public forum held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) ahead of their planned “OccupyBoG” protest, the Minority Caucus voiced their concerns about the Central Bank's lending practices, particularly its excessive lending to the government over the past year.

They consider such practices unacceptable.
Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, noted that even in a challenging fiscal year like 2016, which was also an election year, former President John Dramani Mahama's government did not resort to borrowing from the Bank of Ghana.

“It is important to point out that, in 2016, on the watch of President John Mahama and notwithstanding that year’s general elections, the NDC government financed the entire budget without any support from the Bank of Ghana.

“The Bank of Ghana is now a crime scene and the managers of the economy led by Mr. Strategist aided and abetted this economic crime,” he stated.

The Minority's protest, scheduled for September 5, 2023, aims to express their dissatisfaction with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies, whom they hold responsible for mismanaging the apex bank.

They are calling for the resignation of these officials.

Despite attempts to discourage the protest, including a suggestion to use alternative routes for the planned demonstration and a subsequent injunction against the protest, the Minority Caucus remains resolute in their plans to picket the Bank of Ghana's head office.

They intend to officially present a petition to the governor.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News Reporter

