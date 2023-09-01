ModernGhana logo
I was afraid Ghanaians might forget me when I left their sight – Former French Ambassador

Headlines Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne-Sophie Avé, has revealed the thoughts she had when she was leaving the country.

Appointed in 2018, Madam Anne ended her tenure in 2022 after she established a cordial relationship with the Ghanaian creative arts industry.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, the diplomat noted that she was afraid the friendship she had with Ghanaians would be wiped off when she left.

"It was devastating. I enjoyed the music, the culture, the traditions, and everything. You don’t need to be an ambassador to carry on enjoying it. I was maybe afraid of being out of sight, and maybe they’ll forget me," she noted.

However, Madam Anne said she became very surprised after realizing that Ghanaians were still keeping in touch and checking up on her.

According to her, she received more frequent calls and text messages from Ghanaians than from any other place, which even left her family astounded.

"I was baffled when I realized that there hadn’t been a single week since I left when I didn’t have messages or phone calls from people who were checking up.

"Most of the people who were checking up on me at the beginning of the year were Ghanaians. My family could hardly believe it," she revealed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

