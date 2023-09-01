ModernGhana logo
'I don't support Bawumia but I'd be happy if he wins' — John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has expressed his likeness for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if he becomes the party's flagbearer.

Although he does not support Dr. Bawumia's candidacy, Mr Boadu stated that he would be fine if the Vice President emerged victorious.

In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, John Boadu clarified his position by saying, "I am saying that I don't support him, but I would like it if he wins."

He further elaborated on this stance, explaining that in politics, there are candidates one might not support but still want their victory for the party's greater good.

Mr Boadu argued that having Dr. Bawumia as the party's flagbearer would make campaigning to the general electorate easy and straightforward.

He suggested that other candidates who had previously criticized the government during their campaigns would face challenges if elected as the flagbearer.

The NPP recently conducted a special election on August 26, 2023, to narrow down the number of candidates in the party's flagbearer race from ten to five.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the front-runner, securing 629 votes, which represented over 68% of the valid votes cast.

The party is now gearing up for the general delegates election on November 4, 2023, where party members will select their candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Gideon Afful Amoako
