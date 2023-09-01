Jeorge Wilson Kingson appointed Acting PRINPAG Executive Secretary

Jeorge Wilson Kingson

The Private Newspaper and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has announced that its Executive Secretary Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah has retired.

In the interim, the Public Affairs & External Relations Officer of PRINPAG, Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson has been appointed as Acting Executive Secretary.

This is contained in a press release issued by PRINPAG on Thursday, August 31.

“Subsequent to the above the National Executive body of PRINPAG has nominated Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson, the Public Affairs & External Relations Officer to serve as the Acting Executive Secretary till a substantive Executive Secretary is appointed,” part of the PRINPAG release signed by its President Andrew Edwin Arthur said.

Following his retirement, Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah has been elevated to serve as a member of the Council of Patrons of the Association by the National Executive Committee.

The National Executive has now started preparations towards organizing a befitting farewell in honour of Kenteman’s committed and dedicated service to the Association.

KENTEMAN NII-LARYEA SOWAH RETIRES AS EXECUTIVE SECRETARY OF PRINPAG

The National Executive Committee on behalf of the entire membership of the Private Newspaper and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) extend their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the Executive Secretary KENTEMAN NII-LARYEA SOWAH on the occasion of his retirement after 32 years of meritorious service to the Association.

The PRINPAG Executive Secretary who is a Founding Member of the Association since 1991 served with all the Executives of the Association under the Presidency of the late G.B.K. Owusu, Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Mr. Joojo Bruce-Quansah/Mr. Kwaku Baako Jnr, Mr. Kwame Obeng-Fosu, Nana Kofi Coomson, Ambassador Gina Blay and the current President, Mr. Andrew Edwin Arthur.

Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah represented the Association on the National Media Commission (NMC) from 2009 – 2012. Has also served as a member of the Committee of Directors of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers since 2002.

At a brief handing over ceremony at the PRINPAG Secretariat in Accra on Thursday, August 31, 2023, an emotional Kenteman recounted his journey with the Association through the years, the difficult times, and the happy moments. He was hopeful, however, that he was leaving the Association in good hands and that the new administration will continue well from where he left off.

“Everything that has a beginning has an end. I am elated that my journey with PRINPAG which began some 32 years ago has also come to a successful end today. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this Association. It was a privilege I will always cherish,” Kenteman stated.

Chairman of the Three-Member Transition Committee and Vice President of PRINPAG, Mr. Michael Antwi-Agyei who received the Handing-Over notes congratulated Kenteman and thanked him profusely for his commitment, dedication and invaluable service to the Association over the years.

“We congratulate you on reaching your retirement. We are really happy for you. Now that you are going to serve on the Council of Patrons, we’ll continue to tap into your vast experience. We hope that anytime we call upon you, you’ll respond to our call. We wish you well in your future endeavors,” he stated.

In a related development, the National Executive Committee has elevated the former PRINPAG scribe to serve as a member of the Council of Patrons of the Association.

Subsequent to the above the National Executive body of PRINPAG has nominated Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson, the Public Affairs & External Relations Officer to serve as the Acting Executive Secretary till a substantive Executive Secretary is appointed.

The National Executive has started preparations towards organizing a befitting farewell in honour of Kenteman’s committed and dedicated service to the Association.

We wish him well in his future endeavours.

Andrew Edwin Arthur

(President, PRINPAG)