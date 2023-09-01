ModernGhana logo
Don’t be harsh on your children, else you would inflict pain on them – Counsellor

Frank Edem Adofoli, a renowned counsellor and chief executive of Marriage Consult has advised parents against being overly harsh with their children.

During an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio’s Breakfast show on Friday, September 1, he stated that children will be in pain if their parents are harsh on them.

He noted that children are gifts bestowed on every man by God and as a result, they must be treated well.

"If you are harsh on them, you are inflicting pain on them [children]," Adofoli warned.

“Children are gifts from God, so it is our responsibility to train them to grow up the right way," Adofoli stated, stressing, "Parents need to have a good relationship with their children and create a friendly environment so they can come to them when in need."

The counsellor emphasized the importance of understanding each child's unique temperament.

"They have different temperaments, so as parents, you have to know the temperament of your kids and understand them differently," he said.

Mr. Adofoli encouraged parents to build strong bonds with their children through open communication and compassion.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
