Akufo-Addo’s gov’t cannot be reformed, should be scrapped – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his belief that the government led by President Akufo-Addo cannot be reformed and should instead be scrapped.

He cited the government's lack of commitment to fighting corruption as a major reason for his stance.

His comments come in the wake of a high court ruling ordering the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return the seized money of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The court had issued the order on August 31, giving the OSP seven days to return the funds and revoke its earlier decision to freeze both her Dollar and Cedi accounts. The OSP had initiated an investigation into Madam Dapaah over allegations of corruption and related offenses, primarily concerning the revelation that she had more than $1 million in her possession at her residence, leading to the freezing of her accounts as part of the investigation.

Mr. Nketia, in an interview with CTV, Class FM, and Accra FM, expressed his skepticism about the government's commitment to fighting corruption.

He stated that he believed from the beginning that the case involving Cecilia Dapaah would not lead to any substantial outcome.

He criticized the government, stating, "This government cannot be reformed; it must be scrapped. Any attempt at reform, like their stated intentions to introduce transparency and fight corruption, is futile because how can corrupt individuals effectively combat corruption? It won't happen."

He went on to suggest that when scandals occur, the government's primary concern is how to manage public opinion rather than addressing the underlying issues.

Regarding the Cecilia Dapaah case, Mr. Nketia indicated that he had predicted from the outset that it would not lead to any significant outcome.

He suggested that both the government and the Office of Special Prosecutor were engaged in a charade, playing on the public's expectations when they attempted to investigate the matter.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Just in....
body-container-line