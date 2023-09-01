COP George Alex Mensah being irresponsible; he displayed bitterness before committee – Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has shared his view on the posture of Commissioner of Police (CoP), George Alex Mensah after he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Thursday, August 31.

COP George Alex Mensah is one of the Policemen fingered in the leaked audio tape that exposed the plot to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Appearing before the committee on Thursday, COP George Alex Mensah admitted that his voice is on the tape but added that the tape is doctored.

Among other things, he accused IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare of mismanaging the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking to Starr FM, Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa said he believes the Policeman spoke out of bitterness.

He said it is irresponsible for the embattle Policeman to be lobbying for the IGP position just to help the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) party to break the 8.

“You’ve been lobbying since 2017 and you are going without becoming IGP. You are bitter. Now you want them to give it to you so you can break 8. For me it is irresponsible. You’ve even indicted the President himself, saying if the President doesn’t listen, it speaks volumes. He indicted everybody except himself,” Dr. Bonaa shared.

Meanwhile, COP George Alex Mensah is scheduled to reappear before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the leaked audio tape on the plot to oust the IGP today, Friday, September 1.