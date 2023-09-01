ModernGhana logo
Abedi Anim donates to his alma mater ‘Maste Tackie Cluster of Schools’

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Versatile radio broadcaster at Assase Radio in Accra and a business mogul, Mr. Abedi Anim has presented educational materials to his alma mater Maste Tackie Cluster of Schools to help promote tuition and learning.

Mr. Abedi Anim, an alumnus from the 1995 year group of the school donated exercise books, textbooks, school bags, biscuits, soft drinks, etc. to support the education of the students.

The donation forms part of a gesture by Abedi Anim as he marked this year's birthday celebration.

Abedi Anim in an interview noted that the gesture is to give back to his school as a way of appreciation.

He noted that focusing on the well-being of students was important because that was the surest way to help students build a good foundation and prepare them for better opportunities in the future.

"This is where I started from. I remember back in the days when some of my colleagues and I were deprived so much that we didn’t have common shoes, bags, uniforms, etc. but still went to school hoping to make it in life. We have not fully made it but looking back to my humble beginnings, I feel happy and blessed. This is just a token to inspire my little ones not to give up despite their current condition.

"I was one of the stubborn students then but now I am educated and own a business. So I want learners to know that despite their background, whatever challenges they might face, and whatever dreams they have, it is possible,” he said.

He indicated that he and his friends would do well to visit the school regularly to assist the students with reading to improve their learning habits.

Owusuaa Boadu Gyapanin, School Improvement Support Officer, commended Abedi Anim for this gesture and appealed to others to emulate him and bless the students with more goodies.

This, she said would go a long way to help and motivate the students to improve on academic performance to raise the good name of the school.

"On behalf of myself, the headmistress, and the students, I would like to express our gratitude for this gesture. I am impressed. It is not everyone can remember and give back to their school," she said.

