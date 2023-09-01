He was a courageous soldier, an astute politician – Mahama mourns Major retired Kojo Boakye-Djan

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has expressed sadness after learning of the demise of Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (Rtd).

The celebrated statesman was reported dead on Thursday, August 31.

In a statement to react to the passing of Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (Rtd), John Dramani Mahama has described him as a courageous soldier and an astute politician.

“We are sad to hear the passing of Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (Rtd.), a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress. He was a courageous soldier and an astute politician,” the former President said in a post on Facebook.

Major Boakye-Djan began the transformation and financial independence of the Ghana Meteorological Agency when he was appointed Board Chairman of the strategic national institution by John Dramani Mahama.

The flagbearer of the NDC is hoping that the vision of the late Major Kojo Boakye-Djan will be attained in the coming years alongside the aviation sector to strengthen the Meteorological Agency to adequately respond to weather variations in this era of climate change.

“Lordina and I and the entire NDC extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family, comrades, and friends of Major Boakye-Djan. Rest in peace, Major,” Mahama added in his post.