Proposed transition timeframe for Niger fake — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued a press release to rubbish reports that it has proposed a transition timeframe for Niger.

In a short communique, ECOWAS said the ‘so-called’ proposed transition timeframe for Niger carried by AFP is false and should be treated as fake news.

“The ECOWAS Commission's attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger.

“The report, which is in French and supposedly carried by AFP, is false and should be treated as fake news,” parts of the release from ECOWAS said.

In the release, ECOWAS said its demand has not changed and remains clear.

The release said ECOWAS wants the military junta to restore constitutional order immediately by reinstating deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

“The demand of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating H.E. Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum,” the ECOWAS release added.