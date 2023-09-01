ModernGhana logo
01.09.2023

Bank of Ghana now a crime scene – Minority

01.09.2023

The Minority in Parliament has described the current Bank of Ghana set-up as a crime scene.

Addressing participants at a public forum on Thursday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), ahead of its #OccupyBoG protest, the Minority said the Central Bank’s excessive lending to the government in the past year is unacceptable.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, said that though 2016 was a tough year fiscally and doubled as an election year, former President John Dramani Mahama did not have to borrow from the apex bank, but the current managers at the Central Bank are so engrossed in financial crime that they have turned the Bank into a crime scene.

“It is important to point out that, in 2016, on the watch of President John Mahama and notwithstanding that year's general elections, the NDC government financed the entire budget without any support from the Bank of Ghana. The Bank of Ghana is now a crime scene and the managers of the economy led by Mr. Strategist aided and abetted this economic crime.”

The protest, which is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2023, is being organized by the Minority to protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies, whom they believe have mismanaged the apex bank and should resign.

The Minority served notice that it would picket the Bank of Ghana’s head office on September 5 to officially present a petition to the governor to demand his and deputies resignation which the police urged the Caucus to use alternative routes for the planned protest .

The suggestion was rejected by the Caucus and an injunction was subsequently secured against the protest, but the Caucus remains adamant and has vowed to proceed with its plans.

-citinewsroom

