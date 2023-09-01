IGP leaked tape: Interdict implicated officers — Clement Apaak tells Police Council

01.09.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has reacted to the revelations regarding the leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

He called on the Police Council to interdict police officers implicated in the leaked tape plotting the ousting of the IGP in order to help NPP rig election 2024.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 31, Dr. Abas Apaak stated: "The Police Council ought to interdict the Police Officers captured in the leaked tape plotting the removal of IGP Dampare to make way for an NPP sympathetic IGP help rig the 2024 polls for Bawumia/NPP."

One of the senior officers named in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah, confessed to being "a politician" when appearing before a parliamentary committee probing the scandal.

"I am a politician, and there is nobody here who is not a politician," he told the committee during his appearance on Thursday.

He accused Dampare of poor leadership that had negatively impacted police morale.

The leaked audio features former NPP Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu and two police commissioners discussing plans to remove Dampare for being unsupportive of the ruling party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Following the leaked tape, Speaker Alban Bagbin formed an ad hoc committee to authenticate the tape after it sparked public outcry.

While Naabu admitted to recording the tape the officers have denied portions of it describing it as doctored.