ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Private sector now contributing more to pensions than government — NPRA CEO

Social News Private sector now contributing more to pensions than government — NPRA CEO
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Hayford Attah Krufi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), has opined on the state of the pension scheme in the country.

Mr. Atta Krufi revealed that the private sector is now contributing more to the national pensions scheme than the government.

In an interview on JoyNews PM Express on Thursday, August 31, Mr. Krufi stated, "The private sector is now contributing more to the scheme than the government."

He noted that while there are risks inherent in pension systems worldwide, including payment defaults, the situation in Ghana is improving despite previous economic downturns.

"We have situations where employers don't pay on time, and others also default. There are a few employers who are recalcitrant and that is where the courts come in," he said.

Mr. Krufi emphasized that contributions must continue to be paid regardless of difficult economic times.

"We can't say that because times are difficult, contributions shouldn't be paid. Pensions are a very dynamic industry, the value of money changes every time so you have to be on the lookout for new products to invest in," he added.

He explained that pension reforms initiated in 2010 mean some contributors have paid for only about 10 years so far.

"Someone who has contributed for this number of years won't have the same benefit as someone who has contributed for more years," Mr. Krufi noted.

The NPRA CEO reiterated the authority's commitment to continuing improvements in default payments and other aspects of the national pensions system.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
OSP is a waste of taxpayers' money; nothing good comes from it – A Plus
01.09.2023 | Social News
Don’t be harsh on your children, else you would inflict pain on them – Counsellor
01.09.2023 | Social News
Manya Krobo launches ‘Ngmayem’ Festival
01.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa COP George Alex Mensah being irresponsible; he displayed bitterness before commi...

3 hours ago

Proposed transition timeframe for Niger fake — ECOWAS Proposed transition timeframe for Niger fake — ECOWAS

3 hours ago

He was a courageous soldier, an astute politician – Mahama mourns Major retired Kojo Boakye-Djan He was a courageous soldier, an astute politician – Mahama mourns Major retired ...

3 hours ago

Bantama: Danger looms at State MA Primary School as students study in 'death-trap' classrooms Bantama: Danger looms at State M/A Primary School as students study in 'death-tr...

3 hours ago

The judge was spot on in denying OSP the order to freeze Cecilia Dapaahs bank account - Martin Kpebu The judge was spot on in denying OSP the order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s bank a...

3 hours ago

Rejection of OSP's application to freeze Cecilia Dapaahs account is a bit surprising but not too much — Martin Kpebu Rejection of OSP's application to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account is a bit surpr...

3 hours ago

'Garbage in, garbage out' — Martin Kpebu on procedural lapses in OSP application to court on Dapaah's bank accounts 'Garbage in, garbage out' — Martin Kpebu on procedural lapses in OSP application...

3 hours ago

I admire COP Alex Mensah for his skills but he should follow the chain of command in the Police to address issues — Norman I admire COP Alex Mensah for his skills but he should follow the chain of comman...

3 hours ago

Ive been lobbying for IGP position since 2017 – COP Mensah reveals I’ve been lobbying for IGP position since 2017 – COP Mensah reveals

3 hours ago

IGP leaked tape: Committee to allow cross-examination of persons involved IGP leaked tape: Committee to allow cross-examination of persons involved

Just in....
body-container-line