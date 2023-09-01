Private sector now contributing more to pensions than government — NPRA CEO

Hayford Attah Krufi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), has opined on the state of the pension scheme in the country.

Mr. Atta Krufi revealed that the private sector is now contributing more to the national pensions scheme than the government.

In an interview on JoyNews PM Express on Thursday, August 31, Mr. Krufi stated, "The private sector is now contributing more to the scheme than the government."

He noted that while there are risks inherent in pension systems worldwide, including payment defaults, the situation in Ghana is improving despite previous economic downturns.

"We have situations where employers don't pay on time, and others also default. There are a few employers who are recalcitrant and that is where the courts come in," he said.

Mr. Krufi emphasized that contributions must continue to be paid regardless of difficult economic times.

"We can't say that because times are difficult, contributions shouldn't be paid. Pensions are a very dynamic industry, the value of money changes every time so you have to be on the lookout for new products to invest in," he added.

He explained that pension reforms initiated in 2010 mean some contributors have paid for only about 10 years so far.

"Someone who has contributed for this number of years won't have the same benefit as someone who has contributed for more years," Mr. Krufi noted.

The NPRA CEO reiterated the authority's commitment to continuing improvements in default payments and other aspects of the national pensions system.