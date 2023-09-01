Planting for food and jobs: Ghana is the largest exporter of yam in the world -— Agric Minister

01.09.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has defended the government's transformative initiative, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), citing its profound impact on food production.

The Minister's resolute defense comes in the wake of criticisms, as he asserts that the policy has yielded impressive outcomes since its inception.

In a conversation on The Point of View on Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, Minister Bryan Acheampong countered claims that the Planting for Food and Jobs policy had fallen short of expectations.

He pointed to remarkable strides in food production and the lessening of import dependency.

“We were importing 950,000 metric tons of rice per annum and today, it is about 500,000 metric tons of rice and so PFJ has halved the importation of rice.

“Today, we produce more maize than we consume, and we produce more yam than we consume.

“Indeed, we are the largest exporter of yam in the world. We also produce more plantain than we consume,” he stated.

Since the policy's launch in 2017, the Minister stated that major grain production in Ghana had experienced exponential growth.

Addressing concerns raised about the maize supply for poultry farming, Minister Acheampong clarified, "Although there may be challenges in providing maize at the cost demanded by the poultry industry, this does not equate to the overall failure of the PFJ policy."

He added, "It is imperative to recognize that the PFJ policy has achieved the goal of enhancing domestic food security and reducing our reliance on imports.

“We have successfully stimulated production, and while certain sectors may face specific challenges, the policy's broader successes remain undeniable."

Planting for Food and Jobs is a comprehensive agricultural campaign encompassing five distinct implementation modules.

The first module, PFJ (Crops), strives to bolster food security, ensure the availability of essential food crops in the market, and generate employment opportunities.

The inauguration of the PFJ (Crops) module took place on April 19, 2017, in Goaso, Brong Ahafo Region, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leading the launch.