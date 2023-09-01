ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.09.2023 Agriculture

Planting for food and jobs: Ghana is the largest exporter of yam in the world -— Agric Minister

Planting for food and jobs: Ghana is the largest exporter of yam in the world -— Agric Minister
01.09.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has defended the government's transformative initiative, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), citing its profound impact on food production.

The Minister's resolute defense comes in the wake of criticisms, as he asserts that the policy has yielded impressive outcomes since its inception.

In a conversation on The Point of View on Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, Minister Bryan Acheampong countered claims that the Planting for Food and Jobs policy had fallen short of expectations.

He pointed to remarkable strides in food production and the lessening of import dependency.

“We were importing 950,000 metric tons of rice per annum and today, it is about 500,000 metric tons of rice and so PFJ has halved the importation of rice.

“Today, we produce more maize than we consume, and we produce more yam than we consume.

“Indeed, we are the largest exporter of yam in the world. We also produce more plantain than we consume,” he stated.

Since the policy's launch in 2017, the Minister stated that major grain production in Ghana had experienced exponential growth.

Addressing concerns raised about the maize supply for poultry farming, Minister Acheampong clarified, "Although there may be challenges in providing maize at the cost demanded by the poultry industry, this does not equate to the overall failure of the PFJ policy."

He added, "It is imperative to recognize that the PFJ policy has achieved the goal of enhancing domestic food security and reducing our reliance on imports.

“We have successfully stimulated production, and while certain sectors may face specific challenges, the policy's broader successes remain undeniable."

Planting for Food and Jobs is a comprehensive agricultural campaign encompassing five distinct implementation modules.

The first module, PFJ (Crops), strives to bolster food security, ensure the availability of essential food crops in the market, and generate employment opportunities.

The inauguration of the PFJ (Crops) module took place on April 19, 2017, in Goaso, Brong Ahafo Region, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leading the launch.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Agriculture
ModernGhana Links
Agricultural Insurance Fund urgently needed to make farmers more productive – Dr. Dorothy Effa
01.09.2023 | Agriculture
We did extensive consultation before launching PFJ phase II – Bryan Acheampong
31.08.2023 | Agriculture
The Rise Of Digital Agriculture And Dispossession In Africa: Implications For Smallholder Farmers
31.08.2023 | Agriculture
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa COP George Alex Mensah being irresponsible; he displayed bitterness before commi...

3 hours ago

Proposed transition timeframe for Niger fake — ECOWAS Proposed transition timeframe for Niger fake — ECOWAS

3 hours ago

He was a courageous soldier, an astute politician – Mahama mourns Major retired Kojo Boakye-Djan He was a courageous soldier, an astute politician – Mahama mourns Major retired ...

3 hours ago

Bantama: Danger looms at State MA Primary School as students study in 'death-trap' classrooms Bantama: Danger looms at State M/A Primary School as students study in 'death-tr...

3 hours ago

The judge was spot on in denying OSP the order to freeze Cecilia Dapaahs bank account - Martin Kpebu The judge was spot on in denying OSP the order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s bank a...

3 hours ago

Rejection of OSP's application to freeze Cecilia Dapaahs account is a bit surprising but not too much — Martin Kpebu Rejection of OSP's application to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account is a bit surpr...

3 hours ago

'Garbage in, garbage out' — Martin Kpebu on procedural lapses in OSP application to court on Dapaah's bank accounts 'Garbage in, garbage out' — Martin Kpebu on procedural lapses in OSP application...

3 hours ago

I admire COP Alex Mensah for his skills but he should follow the chain of command in the Police to address issues — Norman I admire COP Alex Mensah for his skills but he should follow the chain of comman...

3 hours ago

Ive been lobbying for IGP position since 2017 – COP Mensah reveals I’ve been lobbying for IGP position since 2017 – COP Mensah reveals

3 hours ago

IGP leaked tape: Committee to allow cross-examination of persons involved IGP leaked tape: Committee to allow cross-examination of persons involved

Just in....
body-container-line