Gabon coup: ‘African leaders, AU have refused to check root cause of coups; that's why they're rampant so expect more’ — Prof. Appiahgyei-Atua

Professor Kwadwo Appiahagyei-Atua, an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana School of Law has warned that the frequency of coup d’états on the African continent is likely to persist unless leaders and the African Union (AU) address the underlying issues that contribute to these unconstitutional changes of government.

In an insightful interview on Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Professor Appiahagyei-Atua emphasized that the recent coup in Gabon might not be the last.

"Rather than exclusively focusing on the aftermath of coup d’états, African leaders and the AU must confront the deeper elements that fuel these power shifts.

“The refusal of leaders to relinquish power has become a recurring theme, as seen with Bongo's continued stay in office since 2009.

“This lack of accountability to democratic principles and the rule of law has gone unchecked," Professor Appiahagyei-Atua expressed.

He elaborated further, "When a coup occurs, the attention naturally shifts towards restoring constitutional order, organizing elections, and reinstating governance.

“However, the fundamental factors driving these coups often remain unaddressed. This pattern contributes to the repetitive cycle of coups that we are witnessing now. It's highly likely that Gabon won't be the last instance unless substantive changes are made."

Army officers had taken control of the nation and declared the nullification of the election results, which had proclaimed President Ali Bongo as the winner.

Subsequently, Mr. Bongo was under house arrest with one of his sons arrested for treason.

This shift in power marked a significant departure from the Bongo family's long standing rule, which had persisted for over five decades.

Gabon, with its significant oil production and vast forest cover, citizens continue to wallow in abject poverty.

The country's recent membership in the Commonwealth in June 2022 distinguished it as one of the few member states without a colonial history tied to Britain.

