Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen has passionately declared his commitment to ensure Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia win the presidency in next year’s elections.

During an interview on “Nyankonton Mu Nsem” on Rainbow Radio, Mr Boahen made his resolute stance.

"No aspirant and no man born of a woman can prevent the election of Bawumia as a presidential candidate and the president on December 7, 2024,” Mr Boahen fervently affirmed in the interview.

Recounting his unwavering dedication to the Vice President's political journey, Mr Boahen stated, "Since 2020, I’ve promised to make the Vice President our presidential candidate, and then Ghana’s president.

“I personally led the campaign to elect Bawumia as our candidate, and it spread like wildfire. I campaigned for him because he is the only candidate capable of winning the presidential election in 2024.

"As an experienced politician and given what I have accomplished, I will declare that Bawumia will succeed come what may."

"I owe nobody an explanation for my decision,” he said, adding "it’s just my opinion, and I don’t have to justify it to anyone. I’ve decided to back Bawumia."

He continued, “Following several prayers, divinations, and consultations, this decision was made. It is not the result of arrogance or pride. I believe, and will continue to believe, that he will be the next President."

"I am a seasoned politician, and my track record speaks volumes. With utmost certainty, I declare that Bawumia's success is inevitable," Boahen asserted.

Elaborating on his rationale, Mr Boahen emphasised that his endorsement stemmed from his strong faith, not personal gain.

"I want to emphasise that Bawumia will be elected Ghana’s President in 2024.

“It will be over my dead body that Bawumia will be defeated in the presidential primaries and the 2024 presidential election."

Citing his profound faith in Bawumia's candidacy, Boahen concluded by boldly stating, "Unless I die, Bawumia will be Ghana’s next president.”