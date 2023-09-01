Agricultural Insurance Fund urgently needed to make farmers more productive – Dr. Dorothy Effa

Policy Officer at the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Dr. Dorothy Effa has stressed the need for Ghana to have an Agricultural Insurance Fund to provide subsidies and make it easy for farmers to get their farms insured.

The move she said will increase insurance penetration in the agricultural space.

Agricultural insurance in Ghana is a relatively new concept in the country.

The main aim of agricultural insurance is to provide financial protection to farmers against crop failure due to natural disasters such as droughts, floods, and pests.

This protection is intended to help farmers maintain their livelihoods and continue to produce crops and livestock, even in the face of adverse weather conditions.

However, because it is expensive, it has yet to become popular in the insurance sector.

This is why Dr. Dorothy Effa and AGRA are pushing for government to come up with an Agricultural Insurance Fund to provide subsidies on agricultural insurance.

According to the AGRA Policy Officer, this will go a long way to help farmers in the country increase productivity to provide enough food for local consumption and the export of excesses.

She made this strong case on Wednesday, August 30, during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a media soiree held at the head office of AGRA in Accra.

“There is the need for the establishment of this fund [Agricultural Insurance Fund] so that Agricultural Insurance can be subsidised and provide insurance for farmers. It’s very critical. Farmers need insurance because without that they find it difficult to get loans from financial institutions because of the high risk in agriculture. The farm can get burnt, there could be flood or pest infestation and they can lose everything. Therefore, it will be difficult for them to pay back the loans and that’s why some banks are interested in giving loans to farmers.

“But if they [the banks] are sure there is insurance and they know no matter what happens they will get their money back then they will be willing to give loans to farmers. And that is why I personally feel it’s very critical to have Agricultural Insurance if we want to improve our Agriculture in the country,” Dr. Dorothy Effa explained.

At the media soiree, AGRA Country Manager Juliette Lampoh-Agroh briefed journalists on what they plan to do after the launch of Strategy 3.0 this year.

She assured that the vision of AGRA remains to work with government to support an inclusive transformation of Agriculture in Ghana and on the continent.

Juliette Lampoh-Agroh

She said AGRA is looking to sustainably transform Africa’s food systems and in Ghana, it is focusing on supporting a competitive agro-processing industry.

“We want the agro-processing and value addition sector to drive productivity increase and trade. That is what we are focusing on in Ghana,” Juliette Lampoh-Agroh shared.

Under the new strategy, AGRA is also looking at engagements to get government and the private sector to invest more in the agricultural sector.

AGRA will also focus on supporting more women and youth who are into agriculture.

The media soiree in midweek was held ahead of the Africa Food Systems Forum next week in Tanzania

The forum will be held from September 5-8, on the theme: “Recover, Regenerate, Act: Africa's Solutions to Food Systems Transformation.”