ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Filing for court order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account not based on public sentiments – OSP

Headlines Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a press release to provide an update on investigations into the case involving former Minister for Sanitation, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In the release, the OSP confirmed that the High Court, Accra on Thursday, August 31, refused to grant its application for the seizure and freezing of the accounts of the former Minister.

The court refused the order on the grounds that the confirmation of seizure application was filed out of time; that the OSP did not provide any basis for the seizure and the freezing since it did not disclose the details of the transactions in the accounts.

In addition, the court said the freezing order was based on public sentiments and without proper investigations.

But in its press release, Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng stressed that it is untrue the application was filed based on public sentiments but on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court.

“Third, the freezing order was not based on public sentiments. Rather, it was based on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court, Accra involving Ms. Dapaah as the complainant. Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court.

“Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order. The investigation has only commenced, and it is ongoing,” parts of the release by the OSP signed by Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng said.

Meanwhile, the OSP has assured the public that it will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that the seized amounts and the balances in Ms. Dapaah's bank accounts and investments are neither concealed, lost, or otherwise dissipated.

831202391738-vbqduhgtsn-f44a213wuaabnqs

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
IGP leaked tape: There's no bad blood with IGP but I speak my mind - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Minority vows to protest against BoG Governor despite police court injunction
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

COVID-19 National Trust Fund dissolved COVID-19 National Trust Fund dissolved

1 hour ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng Filing for court order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account not based on public se...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen him' —Allotey Jacobs Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen hi...

1 hour ago

We'll explore all legal channels to challenge you in court —NDC to EC over limited voter registration ‘We'll explore all legal channels to challenge you in court’ — NDC to EC over li...

2 hours ago

The court ruling in Cecilia Dapaahs favor normal; expect nothing less from Akufo-Addo—Felix Kwakye The court ruling in Cecilia Dapaah’s favor normal; expect nothing less from Akuf...

2 hours ago

NPP super delegates conference: 'Party constitution frowns on a run-off; it's illegal' —Kwamena Duncan to Election Committee NPP super delegates conference: 'Party constitution frowns on a run-off; it's il...

2 hours ago

Elon Musk, Owner of X social media app Twitter to introduce video and audio call features soon – Elon Musk

2 hours ago

IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah

2 hours ago

The 5-member committee must recommend a freeze of emoluments - John Kwakye The 5-member committee must recommend a freeze of emoluments - John Kwakye

2 hours ago

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, George Alex Mensah IGP leaked tape: There's no bad blood with IGP but I speak my mind - COP Alex Me...

Just in....
body-container-line