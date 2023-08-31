Filing for court order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account not based on public sentiments – OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a press release to provide an update on investigations into the case involving former Minister for Sanitation, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In the release, the OSP confirmed that the High Court, Accra on Thursday, August 31, refused to grant its application for the seizure and freezing of the accounts of the former Minister.

The court refused the order on the grounds that the confirmation of seizure application was filed out of time; that the OSP did not provide any basis for the seizure and the freezing since it did not disclose the details of the transactions in the accounts.

In addition, the court said the freezing order was based on public sentiments and without proper investigations.

But in its press release, Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng stressed that it is untrue the application was filed based on public sentiments but on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court.

“Third, the freezing order was not based on public sentiments. Rather, it was based on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court, Accra involving Ms. Dapaah as the complainant. Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court.

“Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order. The investigation has only commenced, and it is ongoing,” parts of the release by the OSP signed by Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng said.

Meanwhile, the OSP has assured the public that it will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that the seized amounts and the balances in Ms. Dapaah's bank accounts and investments are neither concealed, lost, or otherwise dissipated.