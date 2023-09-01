ModernGhana logo
SEND West Africa’s reputation still well-deserved after 25 years – Dr. Offei Aboagye lauds CSO’s impact

Dr. Esther Offei Aboagye, a seasoned Ghanaian researcher and a key associate of SEND West Africa, has affirmed the organization's unrelenting impact on development as it marks 25 years of existence.

On Wednesday, August 30, SEND West Africa commemorated its 25th anniversary with a public lecture at the British Council Auditorium in Accra.

The event, chaired by the Director General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Kwadwo Mensah Abrampa, gathered past and present workers, government officials, and other distinguished guests.

Dr Mensah Abrampa in his address lauded CSO’s significant impact in the development planning and advocacy in the country and beyond.

In her lecture, Dr. Offei Aboagye praised SEND West Africa for its significant contributions to the development of not only Ghana but also West Africa, following the establishment of branches in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

"SEND West Africa has been instrumental in addressing the needs of some of our most vulnerable communities," she noted, stressing”, "They have promoted good governance, equality, and played a pivotal role in the development revolution in West Africa."

Dr. Offei Aboagye further highlighted SEND's efforts in fostering livelihood security, microeconomic strength, human rights, and in training development models.

"Their critical, credible, and committed advocacy have created space to engage government and influence policy-making," she noted.

Also speaking at the event online, Madam Lucy Cecilia Foray Gondor, the Board chairperson for SEND Sierra Leone, noted the significant impact of the organization on the lives of Sierra Leone's citizens.

"Citizens were hungry and waiting for an organization to liberate them. SEND’s mission safeguarded and guaranteed the lives of inhabitants in the Kailahun District," she said.

Madam Gondor also pointed out the organization's achievements in promoting women's political empowerment and increasing girl-child education.

"They've helped achieve women's parliamentary representation through advocacy, and have made significant strides in girl-child education," she added.

The event also featured Mr. Siapha Kamara, CEO and founder of SEND West Africa, who expressed gratitude to everyone for their contributions to the organization, particularly the donor partners.

SEND West Africa, originally SEND Ghana, was established on August 4, 1998, under the maiden name Social Enterprise Development Foundation of West Africa.

The organization, known for its policy research, advocacy focusing on pro-poor policy, and development program monitoring, expanded its reach to Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2004. It continues to deliver services promoting livelihood security 25 years later.

As part of its anniversary, SEND has visited and donated to several children’s homes across the country as well as touched the lives of the less-privileged in society.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
