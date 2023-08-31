National Youth Conference: Dozen of Youths arrive for registration as event commences

Hundreds of youth across the country are currently trooping into the Mensah Sarbah Hall of the University of Legon for registration as the National Youth Conference commences today.

The National Youth Conference is an initiative initiated and organized by the National Youth Authority in collaboration with the International Youth Fellowship.

The 4-day event (August 31st to September 3rd, 2023) is themed: "Reformed Youth, Reformed Ghana". This year’s event is aimed at promoting youth empowerment, mentorship, entrepreneurship, community engagement, career development, and mindset education.

The conference is expected to attract over 3,000 youths from the length and breadth of the country.

President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, is the special guest of honor, and Dr. Oh Sei Jae, Vice President of International Youth Fellowship West Africa, is the guest speaker.

The event is made possible through the Partnership of the National Youth Authority, with support from KGL Foundation, ZeePay, FBN Bank, and Nestle Ghana. Others are B-Foster Bakery and Promasidor.