NDC must stop Daily Guide from fabricating stories aimed at sowing seeds of discord and disunity in the party — Kansangabata

Abu K. Kansangabata, former deputy regional minister for Upper West and member of the NDC has condemned the Daily Guide newspaper for publishing what he described as "concocted and fabricated stories" about the opposition party.

The former deputy minister accused the paper of attempting to "divert attention" from the current Akufo-Addo-led NPP government's "incompetence" and "corruption."

In a statement on Thursday, August 31, Mr. Kansangabata said the Daily Guide has resorted to "publishing stories purporting to be coming from deep throat sources within the National Democratic Congress which remain unsubstantiated."

"It is pretty obvious that the Daily Guide Newspaper has an agenda to...sow seeds of discord and disunity within the NDC," he stated.

He cited recent Daily Guide articles on the NDC's potential running mate selection for 2024, indicating that they were all aimed at distracting many from scandals like the Bank of Ghana's GH₵60.8 billion loss and allegations against former minister Cecilia Dapaah.

According to him, the party leadership's "loud silence" on the paper's claims risks giving the false publication a boost.

He urged the NDC to "find a convenient way of responding timely" to Daily Guide's "spurious and malicious publications" which seek to destabilize the party.

"The continuous loud silence of the party on these publications would only give some credence to the publishers who continue to cite unnamed persons within the party leadership as their source," he warned.

According to Mr. Kansangabata, responding firmly is crucial with elections nearing as "the destiny of the majority of Ghanaians lies in the hands of the NDC."