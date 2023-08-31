NALAG General Secretary urges women to strive for leadership positions

The General Secretary of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana N.A.L.A.G, Hon. Kokro Amankwaah has urged women to strive for leadership positions in society in a bid to take their rightful place in the development of the country.

He was speaking at a day’s community sensitization programme as part of the Partnership for Municipal Innovation-Women in Local Leadership PMI-WILL project in Atebubu.

The project is implemented by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in partnership with N.A.L.A.G and funded by Global Affairs Canada with the objective of enhancing the rights of women and girls especially those from marginalized groups.

Mr. Amankwaah painted a picture of a disproportionate number of males and females holding key public positions in the country adding that this is in spite of the fact that women have always proven to be better managers compared to their male counterparts.

He said the dwindling figures in women representation in the various district assemblies makes it imperative for his outfit with the support of its partners to push women who aspire to enter the assemblies to enable them succeed.

Hon. Amankwaah told the women that pitting their strength against their male counterparts will never be easy but added that history is replete with examples of women who have prevailed against all odds.

While urging women to support their kind, he urged their male counterparts to throw their weight behind them.

He also made a case for the physically challenged who would want to contest the elections saying that renowned personalities worldwide have proven that disability is not inability.

The National Project Coordinator for PMI-WILL, Mr. Sheriff Amarh took participants through the workings of the district assemblies, an overview of the project, some research findings on factors militating against women assembly aspirants as well as the need to vote for women in the forthcoming district level elections in December.

Participants drawn from assembly members, community and faith-based organizations, political parties, trade groups and the media shared ideas on local issues affecting women leadership aspirations and how these could be overcome.

A number of women aspirants who have been trained under the project were present while others who were motivated by the support it provides, decided to put themselves up for elections in December.

The Bono East regional representative on N.A.L.A.G, Hon. Gariba Issa who chaired the function said the project is key to bridging the gap between male and female representation at the assemblies.

He personally pledged to support any female aspirant who decides to contest in his electoral area in the upcoming elections.