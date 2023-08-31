Freezing Cecilia Dapaah’s bank account not based on public sentiments – OSP counters court’s ‘erroneous’ claim

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has criticised High Court ruling that overturned the seizure of cash and freezing of bank accounts belonging to former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

The court on Thursday, August 31 ordered the OSP to within 7 days return all monies seized from Mrs Dapaah, stating that the confirmation of seizure application was filed late.

The court that the OSP provided no basis for the actions.

"The freezing order was based on public sentiments and without proper investigations," the court ruled.

But in a response, the OSP said it "disagrees with the decision of the Court" and called the time limitation computation "erroneous."

"The OSP assures the public that it will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that the seized amounts and the balances in Ms. Dapaah's bank accounts and investments are neither concealed, lost, or otherwise dissipated," the OSP statement signed by lawyer Kisi Agyebeng reads in part.

The OSP said its seizure and Special Prosecutor's freezing order were based on "reasonable suspicion" that the money was "tainted property."

"The investigation has only commenced and it is ongoing," the OSP stated.