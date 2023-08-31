IGP leaked audio: I’m a politician just like all of you MPs – COP Alex Mensah

One of the senior police officers implicated in the leaked tape plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP George Alex Mensah says he has a political affiliation.

COP Alex Mensah stated, "I am a politician, and there is nobody here who is not a politician."

Appearing before the ad hoc committee instituted to probe the leaked tape against the IGP on Thursday, August 31, COP Alex Mensah, who serves as the Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, accused the IGP of poor leadership.

According to him, Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s leadership has caused the police service badly to the extent that most of the personnel are unhappy.

“It is true. The current IGP is not managing the service well. And I will not deny this today or tomorrow. I will say it everywhere I go. You can do your own investigation within the service, and you know," he stated.

A few months ago, media headlines were dominated by conversations about a secret recording containing the voices of former NPP Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu and two police commissioners.

The audio reveals a plot to remove IGP Dampare from office over claims that he is against the ruling party and will not make it possible for the NPP to rig the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Following heated discussions on the matter, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin instituted an ad hoc committee under the leadership of Mr. Atta Akyea to probe the authenticity of the tape.

So far, all accused who have come before the committee have somehow denied portions of the tape after Mr. Bugri Naabu confessed that he actually recorded it for the purpose of gathering evidence to be given to President Akufo-Addo.