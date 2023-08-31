REGSEC investigates Adoagyiri shooting incident

Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has condemned the shooting incident which occurred at Nsawam Adoagyiri on Tuesday, 30 August 2023.

“REGSEC totally condemns the act that led to the death of two people and the attendant injuries to five,” a statement issued on Wednesday, 31 August 2023 by the Eastern Regional Security Council said.

According to REGSEC, it has initiated a “full scale investigation into the incident”.

It also assured the public that it will continue to work with the various security agencies to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.

Two individuals lost their lives as a result of a shooting incident that unfolded in Nsawam Adoagyiri.

The incident occurred amidst a renewed chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The deceased, who remain unidentified at this time, were among four individuals who sustained gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the Nsawam government hospital on Tuesday.

The violence revolves around an ongoing chieftaincy conflict in the region.

Just last week, tensions escalated when an individual sustained a gunshot wound.

This incident took place shortly after certain kingmakers from the Abuakwa Traditional Council, accompanied by a heavy police and military presence, proceeded to install a parallel chief for Nsawam Adoagyiri.

This move angered local residents, who have maintained their allegiance to Akyem Kotoku.

The latest occurrence unfolded on Tuesday when a procession, led by the newly-installed parallel chief, Chief Barima Adu Korkoor III, traversed the streets of Nsawam.

The procession occurred after Chief Barima Adu Korkoor III returned from the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi.

There, he undertook an oath before Okyehene and the Abuakwa Traditional Council, affirming his enstoolment.

Despite the commencement of a police investigation into this violent incident, which has now claimed two lives, apprehension among local residents is on the rise.

Concerns regarding security within the community are mounting.

There is also a prevailing fear that retaliatory acts might exacerbate the situation.

Source: classfmonline.com