IGP Dampare is mismanaging Police Service - COP George Alex Mensah tells Parliamentary Committee

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah is the first of the officers in the leaked audio tape planning to sabotage Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to appear before the Parliamentary Committee set up to investigate the matter.

Facing the committee on Thursday, August 31, COP Alex Mensah confirmed that indeed his voice is on the tape.

He, however, added that the leaked audio tape is edited.

According to him, he holds onto his view that Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is not managing the Police Service well.

“IGP Dampare is not managing the Police Service well. Something I will not run away from. I will say it everywhere, anywhere that I go.

“You can do your own investigations, call Police officers underground, and find out from them,” COP George Alex Mensah told the Parliamentary Committee.

In the lengthy engagement with the Parliamentary Committee, COP George Alex Mensah noted that he feels betrayed by Bugri Naabu.

He said he was not expecting that a private conversation with the former NPP Chairman in the Northern Region would be later leaked.

“Yes, I feel betrayed by my friend Bugri Naabu for leaking our private conversation,” COP George Alex Mensah.

The Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service has been booked to reappear before the Parliamentary Committee on Friday, September 1.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

