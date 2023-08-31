ModernGhana logo
31.08.2023 Headlines

My voice on tape to oust IGP Dampare is doctored; Bugri Naabu lied to committee - COP Alex Mensah

31.08.2023 LISTEN

The Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah has confirmed that indeed his voice is on the leaked audio tape of the plot to have Dr. George Akuffo Dampare removed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Appearing before the committee set up to investigate the tape on Thursday, August 31, COP George Alex Mensah, however, said he believes the tape has been doctored.

He indicated that he does not remember some of the things on the tape, adding that some of the things said in the conversation with Bugri Naabu are also not on the tape.

“I remember having a conversation with Bugri Naabu….What I am saying is that this tape that was played today is an edited tape…the tape played today has so many things I don’t remember and there are things that were said that are not on the tape.”

In the course of the engagement with the Committee, COP George Alex Mensah also accused Bugri Naabu of telling lies when he faced the Committee on Wednesday, August 30.

Despite a long engagement today, the Committee could not finish drilling COP George Alex Mensah.

He has been booked to reappear before the committee for further engagements on Friday, September 1.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

