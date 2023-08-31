ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP leaked tape: "I don't know Bugri Naabu" — Superintendent Gyebi tells Committee

Headlines IGP leaked tape: I don't know Bugri Naabu — Superintendent Gyebi tells Committee
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, one of the Police officers cited in an alleged leaked recording to remove IGP Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare from office before the 2024 General Elections says he does not know Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, the first witness to the ongoing inquiry.

Mr Naabu, the Paramount Chief of Namong in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kingdom on Monday during his public hearing cited three Police officers as engaging in the plot conversation.

However, taking his turn at Parliament’s seven-member bipartisan Committee probing into the recording, Superintendent Gyebi denied any knowledge of knowing Mr Naabu.

He, therefore, dismissed the suggestion that they had worked together on a pre-arranged plan with two other senior Police officers to discuss the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) with President Nana ADoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Superintendent Gyebi responding to questions from the Committee members condemned any claims of his involvement in the alleged plot to remove Mr Dampare, the IGP as “palpable lies.”

Superintendent Gyebi, also the Director of the Cyber Crime Unit and Child Protection at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, told the Committee that although he maintained a longstanding friendship with the other two implicated Police officers, he was not part of the plot to remove the IGP.

This, therefore, makes his testimony opposite to Mr Naabu, who confirmed the integrity of the tape on Monday in Parliament House.

Three Police Officers, Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi were cited by Mr Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the trio he engaged in the conversation with at his office in Osu on Monday when he appeared before the Committee.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare from office circulated.

Consequently, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe into a secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to the House is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

The committee is chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman.

It has Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.

While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin.

GNA

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
IGP Dampare is mismanaging Police Service - COP George Alex Mensah tells Parliamentary Committee
31.08.2023 | Headlines
My voice on tape to oust IGP Dampare is doctored; Bugri Naabu lied to committee - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Why High Court ordered return of Cecilia Dapaah’s cash
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving since 1982; reshuffles military capos Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving sinc...

3 hours ago

Police officers in leaked audio plotting against IGP demand removal of two NDC MPs from Committee Police officers in leaked audio plotting against IGP demand removal of two NDC M...

3 hours ago

NDC cannot afford not to be in government in 2025 – Edward Bawa NDC cannot afford not to be in government in 2025 – Edward Bawa 

3 hours ago

Retired Major Boakye-Djan was a true man of many parts - Omane Boamah Retired Major Boakye-Djan was a true man of many parts - Omane Boamah

3 hours ago

KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline

3 hours ago

Leaked tape probe: I dont know Bugri Naabu, Ive never met him – Supt Gyebi Leaked tape probe: I don’t know Bugri Naabu, I’ve never met him – Supt Gyebi

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privileges of Article 71 office holders Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privile...

3 hours ago

AMA to establish sanitation court to prosecute sanitation offenders AMA to establish sanitation court to prosecute sanitation offenders

3 hours ago

Lawyers for Police Officers object to participation of two MPs in leaked tape probe Lawyers for Police Officers object to participation of two MPs in leaked tape pr...

3 hours ago

Ghana Prisons Service to probe damning allegations against officers Ghana Prisons Service to probe damning allegations against officers

Just in....
body-container-line