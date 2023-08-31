IGP leaked tape: "I don't know Bugri Naabu" — Superintendent Gyebi tells Committee

Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, one of the Police officers cited in an alleged leaked recording to remove IGP Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare from office before the 2024 General Elections says he does not know Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, the first witness to the ongoing inquiry.

Mr Naabu, the Paramount Chief of Namong in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kingdom on Monday during his public hearing cited three Police officers as engaging in the plot conversation.

However, taking his turn at Parliament’s seven-member bipartisan Committee probing into the recording, Superintendent Gyebi denied any knowledge of knowing Mr Naabu.

He, therefore, dismissed the suggestion that they had worked together on a pre-arranged plan with two other senior Police officers to discuss the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) with President Nana ADoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Superintendent Gyebi responding to questions from the Committee members condemned any claims of his involvement in the alleged plot to remove Mr Dampare, the IGP as “palpable lies.”

Superintendent Gyebi, also the Director of the Cyber Crime Unit and Child Protection at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, told the Committee that although he maintained a longstanding friendship with the other two implicated Police officers, he was not part of the plot to remove the IGP.

This, therefore, makes his testimony opposite to Mr Naabu, who confirmed the integrity of the tape on Monday in Parliament House.

Three Police Officers, Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi were cited by Mr Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the trio he engaged in the conversation with at his office in Osu on Monday when he appeared before the Committee.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare from office circulated.

Consequently, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe into a secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to the House is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

The committee is chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman.

It has Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.

While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin.

