Dampare mismanaging Police Service; several officers not happy – COP Mensah reveals

Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has told the parliamentary committee probing a viral leaked tape that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is mismanaging the Police Service.

COP Mensah made the allegation during his appearance before the committee probing the tape in which some senior police officers are heard in a conversation with the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of the IGP.

COP Mensah said the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah told the committee on Thursday, August 31.

COP Mensah also admitted to being a politician and working in the interest of a political party even though he failed to disclose the party he supports.

His comments echo similar sentiments captured on a leaked tape in which he is heard telling Bugri Naabu that the IGP must be removed to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 elections.

COP Mensah also strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape.

He claimed that the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

During his appearance before the committee assigned to investigate the leaked tape, COP Mensah expressed his inability to verify several details on the tape.

He also firmly stated that there was no plan to remove the IGP, emphasising that the tape circulating has been strongly edited.

In a direct exchange with Committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea, COP Mensah stated that “this tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here.”

COP Mensah added “The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don’t remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape. I’ve met Bugri Naabu four times and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public

“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove IGPs.”

His claims completely contradict the testimony of Bugri Naabu who confirmed the veracity of the tape and also confirmed recording it in his private office in Osu.

Bugri Naabu also admitted that COP Mensah wanted him to discuss the possible removal of Dampare from office because he was not likely to help the NPP win the 2024 elections.

