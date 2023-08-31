IGP leaked tape: ‘Bugri Naabu lied’ – COP Mensah

COP George Alex Mensah, one of the security chiefs implicated in the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu lied to the ad-hoc parliamentary committee.

Mr. Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape and insisted that he hired someone to record the conversation.

He made the confirmation when he appeared before the committee probing the matter on Monday, August 28, 2023.

COP Mensah said “Bugri Naabu came here to lie.”

He also strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape and claimed that the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation he had with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman.

COP Mensah indicated that he would be unable to verify several details on the tape, and firmly stated that there was no plan to remove the IGP.

In a direct exchange with Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, COP Mensah stated “this tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here. The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don't remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape.”

“I've met Bugri Naabu four times, and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public. I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu, but I don't remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don't remove the IGP.”

—citinewsroom