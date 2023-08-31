ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP leaked tape: ‘Bugri Naabu lied’ – COP Mensah

Headlines IGP leaked tape: Bugri Naabu lied – COP Mensah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

COP George Alex Mensah, one of the security chiefs implicated in the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu lied to the ad-hoc parliamentary committee.

Mr. Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape and insisted that he hired someone to record the conversation.

He made the confirmation when he appeared before the committee probing the matter on Monday, August 28, 2023.

COP Mensah said “Bugri Naabu came here to lie.”

He also strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape and claimed that the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation he had with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman.

COP Mensah indicated that he would be unable to verify several details on the tape, and firmly stated that there was no plan to remove the IGP.

In a direct exchange with Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, COP Mensah stated “this tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here. The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don't remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape.”

“I've met Bugri Naabu four times, and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public. I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu, but I don't remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don't remove the IGP.”

—citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
IGP Dampare is mismanaging Police Service - COP George Alex Mensah tells Parliamentary Committee
31.08.2023 | Headlines
My voice on tape to oust IGP Dampare is doctored; Bugri Naabu lied to committee - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
IGP leaked tape: "I don't know Bugri Naabu" — Superintendent Gyebi tells Committee
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving since 1982; reshuffles military capos Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving sinc...

3 hours ago

Police officers in leaked audio plotting against IGP demand removal of two NDC MPs from Committee Police officers in leaked audio plotting against IGP demand removal of two NDC M...

3 hours ago

NDC cannot afford not to be in government in 2025 – Edward Bawa NDC cannot afford not to be in government in 2025 – Edward Bawa 

3 hours ago

Retired Major Boakye-Djan was a true man of many parts - Omane Boamah Retired Major Boakye-Djan was a true man of many parts - Omane Boamah

3 hours ago

KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline

3 hours ago

Leaked tape probe: I dont know Bugri Naabu, Ive never met him – Supt Gyebi Leaked tape probe: I don’t know Bugri Naabu, I’ve never met him – Supt Gyebi

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privileges of Article 71 office holders Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privile...

3 hours ago

AMA to establish sanitation court to prosecute sanitation offenders AMA to establish sanitation court to prosecute sanitation offenders

3 hours ago

Lawyers for Police Officers object to participation of two MPs in leaked tape probe Lawyers for Police Officers object to participation of two MPs in leaked tape pr...

3 hours ago

Ghana Prisons Service to probe damning allegations against officers Ghana Prisons Service to probe damning allegations against officers

Just in....
body-container-line