'After November 4, you'll have to convince the people of Ghana why your gov't failed' — Vim Lady to Bawumia

Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim LadyAfia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady
Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady and head of programs at Despite Media Group is predicting turbulence for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to her, the Vice President should be prepared to face Ghanaians.

She noted that Dr. Bawumia if emerged victorious in November 4 flagbearer race should not even think of jubilating.

She noted that after November 4, Dr. Bawumia will face an uphill task of convincing Ghanaians following the mess created by his government.

Afia Pokua stated, "He has a job to explain the various scandals that have embroiled the government, the economic crisis, and why Ghana went to the IMF when they said they would never go to the IMF."

According to her, the NP need a comprehensive review of its policies and actions to restore the economy and bring back hope.

"In this critical period, they need to be proactive and provide answers to the citizens of Ghana.

"This is the time they need to sit up and find answers for the people of Ghana. This is not the time for a party.

“We all know you’re the favourite and everyone knows that Bawumia has invested in himself over the years. Bawumia has marketed himself well and has become the obvious choice," she stated.

