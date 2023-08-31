ModernGhana logo
I met Bugri Naabu but the content of the tape has been doctored — COP Mensah reveals

COP George Alex Mensah, an officer implicated in the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has denied the authenticity of the leaked tape.

According to COP Mensah, the tape has been doctored and does not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation he had with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

During his appearance before the committee assigned to investigate the leaked tape today, COP Mensah expressed his inability to confirm a number of statements in the audio recording.

In a direct exchange with Committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea, COP Mensah stated that “this tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape. I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here.”

COP Mensah added “The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don’t remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape. I’ve met Bugri Naabu four times and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public.

“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove the IGP.”

His claims completely contradict the testimony of Bugri Naabu who confirmed the validity of the leaked tape and also confirmed recording it in his private office in Osu.

Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi also refuted any connection with Bugri Naabu.

Superintendent Gyebi vehemently denied any knowledge of Bugri Naabu, dismissing the suggestion that they had collaborated on a pre-arranged plan with two other senior police officers to discuss the potential removal of the IGP with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Answering questions from the committee members, Supt. Gyebi denounced any claims of his involvement in the alleged plot to oust the IGP, describing them as “palpable lies.”

The Director of the Cyber Crime Unit and Child Protection at the CID Headquarters, also affirmed that although he maintained a longstanding friendship with the other two implicated police officers, he was not part of the plot to oust the IGP.

He expressed surprise that he had been implicated by Bugri Naabu during his testimony, even though his voice is not heard on the leaked tape.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
