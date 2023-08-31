ModernGhana logo
Leaked tape to remove IGP doctored — COP Mensah

Leaked tape to remove IGP doctored — COP Mensah
Police Commissioner, COP George Alex Mensah, has said a leaked tape implicating him in the plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been doctored.

COP Mensah said the tape does not reflect the content of the original conversation he had with the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

During his appearance before the committee assigned to investigate the leaked tape, COP Mensah expressed his inability to verify several details on the tape.

Speaking before the committee probing the alleged coup against the IGP, COP Mensah said he has had four meetings with Bugri Naabu but he is in no capacity to remove the IGP.

He told the committee “This tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here.

“The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don’t remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape. I’ve met Bugri Naabu four times and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public

“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove the IGP.”

Bugri Naabu on the other hand insist the tape is authentic and he recorded it himself.

Source: Classfmonline.com

