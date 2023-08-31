The Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has raised questions regarding the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) decision to summon Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirrant before their Disciplinary Committee.

The move follows Agyapong's conduct during the party's super delegates election held on Saturday, August 26.

The NPP is deliberating whether to take disciplinary action against Kennedy Agyapong, who had openly threatened to confront the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a "showdown."

He made the threat amid allegations that his polling agent had been intimidated during the super delegates conference.

In a video that went viral, Kennedy Agyapong declared, "President Akufo-Addo, I swear to God, I will give you a showdown.

“Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You will hear what will happen. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime."

In reaction, Kwesi Pratt has questioned the rationale behind the NPP's decision to convene a Disciplinary Committee on Mr Agyapong's statement.

Pratt articulated his position by inquiring, "Is it wrong to say 'showdown'?"

The journalist expressed his belief that there is nothing wrong with Mr Agyapong's choice of words that should warrant disciplinary action against him.

Pratt asserted that if Mr Agyapong had genuinely committed an offense that warranted action from the Disciplinary Committee, he should certainly be subjected to the process.

However, Pratt highlighted his disagreement that merely using the term 'showdown' should serve as grounds for disciplinary action.

Reacting to NPP’s disciplinary committee’s decision on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, he remarked, "If he has committed a wrongdoing and is being taken to the Disciplinary Committee, nobody can say he shouldn't face the Disciplinary Committee but if it is just because he said 'showdown, I see no wrong on his part."