Cecilia Dapaa’s frozen accounts: Kisi Agyebeng is a clown masquerading as a Special Prosecutor – Presidential Staffer

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a Presidential Staffer has taken a swipe at Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng following court's order to unfreeze former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts and monies seized within seven days.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 31, Mr. Buabeng described the Special Prosecutor as a clown who is only obsessed with propaganda, diplomatic passport and exotic cars.

“A clown masquerading as a special prosecutor, obsessed with propaganda, diplomatic passports, and exotic cars,” he jabbed

The Presidential staffer was reacting to a ruling by the financial crimes court, presided over by Justice Edward Twum.

The court ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return all monies seized from Mrs. Dapaah within seven days.

Earlier, the OSP had frozen Dapaah's bank accounts over suspicions.

The OSP was also seeking to confirm its seizure of $590,000 and GHC2,730,000 discovered during a search of the former minister's residence.

In its August 31 ruling, the court held there were no reasonable grounds for the OSP to freeze Dapaah's accounts.

The court said the seizures were done without legal basis and could not be confirmed.

Regarding the cash discovered in Dapaah's home, the court ruled the OSP had not provided justifiable grounds for the seizure.

The court said the OSP appeared to improperly equate possession with ownership.

According to the court, the OSP's actions seemed reactionary to public sentiments rather than based on investigative findings.

The case stems from Dapaah's former house helpers facing charges for allegedly stealing over $1 million from her home in 2022.