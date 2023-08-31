Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving since 1982; reshuffles military capos

The President of Cameroon, Paul Biya has carried out some major changes in the leadership of his country’s Ministry of Defense.

In Cameroon, many are confused and remain unclear about what necessitated the massive shake up of officers within the country’s military apparatus.

According to some political analysts, Cameroon President Paul Biya has taken the drastic decision to appoint new officials to the Ministry of Defence of his country on the reason that he has been engulfed with fear following the coup d'état in Gabon this week.

The argument is that in the midst of many coup d'états recorded in Africa this year, President Biya is alarmed and wants to stay on guard.

At 90 years, President Paul Biya continues to maintain his position as one of Africa’s oldest and longest-serving leaders.

He has been President of Cameroon since 1982 to present, spanning a period of 41 years.

He is currently serving his seventh term in office as president.

The last election held in 2018 was marred by low turnout and claims of voter intimidation.