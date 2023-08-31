Retired Major Boakye-Djan was a true man of many parts - Omane Boamah

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has eulogised the late Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (Rtd).

Dr Omane Boamah said he was a true man of many parts.

Major (rtd) Boakye Gyan died on Wednesday, August 30 after a short illness.

He is known for the 1979 uprising, which saw the subversion of the Supreme Military Council (SMC II) regime.

A key member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), he masterminded the release of then junior officer Jerry John Rawlings from custody.

Major (rtd) Boakye-Gyan had flown into exile for a big part of the Rawlings regime but only returned to Ghana during the presidency of John Agyekum Kufuor.

He later joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC), becoming the party's 2012 Parliamentary Candidate in the Jaman South Constituency.

He, unfortunately, lost the polls to then-incumbent Member of Parliament, Yaw Afful.

In a Facebook Dr Omane Boamah said “A man I heard many favourable and courageous stories about growing up in the 80s and 90s.

“In government, we used to discuss wide-ranging matters, including modernising the Ghana Meteorological Agency: The journey was incomplete but not dead even though Major Boakye-Djan is no more.

“I still have fond memories of the day I swore Osahene Boakye-Djan into office as Chairman of the Ghana Meteorological Agency and the off camera one-on-one conversations…Rest In Power Great Man.”

