KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline

Some 16 staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have allegedly flouted the Disciplinary code of the Hospital and disciplinary actions have been taken against them

One has been dismissed.

Chief Executive Officer of KATH Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah who disclosed this to the media on the sidelines of the 2023 Mid Year Performance Review noted such disciplinary actions are to make staff of the hospital dedicated and committed to their duties

Some offences committed by the affected staff include extortion, negligence of duty.

Sanctions

“When such complaints come to the Quality Assurance Unit of the hospital it is forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee who investigates these complaints and staff who had been found culpable have been sanctioned, he noted”,.

Aside the dismissal, other staff have also been suspended for between one to three months without salaries.

Prof Addai Mensah further stated that other staff who qualify to write career advancement exams but have breached the Hospital’s Disciplinary Code have had their exams rescheduled

‘We envision to make KATH a customer-oriented facility so if management is doing everything possible to make infrastructure and machines available, the staff ought to be intune with the vision and such disciplinary actions are to make other staff diligent at work, Prof Addai-Mensah added

Thoroughfare

On easing traffic congestion within the hospital which impedes emergency services for patients been referred to the hospital, he mentioned a new vehicle movement plan which is to be introduced soon to curb the trend

‘A Research conducted about vehicles that pass through KATH showed about 64 percent of such vehicles use our premises as a thoroughfare and it impacts on emergency services for patients been referred, this cannot continue so a new vehicle movement plan would soon be introduced to end that traffic congestion”

