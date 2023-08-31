ModernGhana logo
Leaked tape probe: I don’t know Bugri Naabu, I’ve never met him – Supt Gyebi

Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, one of the senior police officers implicated in a leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has refuted any connection with Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

During his appearance before the committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape, Superintendent Gyebi vehemently denied any knowledge of Bugri Naabu, dismissing the suggestion that they had collaborated on a pre-arranged plan with two other senior police officers to discuss the potential removal of the IGP with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Answering questions from the committee members, Supt. Gyebi strongly denounced any claims of his involvement in the alleged plot to oust the IGP, describing them as “palpable lies.”

The Director of the Cyber Crime Unit and Child Protection at the CID Headquarters, also affirmed that although he maintained a longstanding friendship with the other two implicated police officers, he was not part of the plot to oust the IGP.

He expressed surprise that he had been implicated by Bugri Naabu during his testimony, even though his voice is not heard on the leaked tape.

His testimony is contrary to claims by Bugri Naabu who confirmed the veracity of the contents on the tape and claimed before the committee that he had spoken to Superintendent Gyebi on the phone to meet at Afrikiko and accompany him to meet the President.

—CitiNewsroom

