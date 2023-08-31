Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privileges of Article 71 office holders

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a five-member committee to determine the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 office holders.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Janet Fofie, a former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, will also consider salaries and allowances of political office holders or any other offices the Committee deems fit per the constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, President Akufo-Addo said, “I must indicate that in recent times, [there’s been] a lot of public discourse surrounding the remuneration of public officers, except the primary of those of Article 71 office holders, and whether or not, notwithstanding the constitutional imperatives were deserving of what is being paid to us. In view of the challenges currently confronting our national economy. It might well be that your work should also focus on these concerns and make recommendations on how they should be addressed,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The committee members are:

Dr. Janet Fofie – Chairperson

Prof. Gyan Baffour – Member

Dr. Osei-Akoto – Member

Madam Gloria Ofori Buodu – Member

Mr. Ben Arthur – Member

NDC flagbearer John Mahama pledges to abolish ex-gratia for ministers

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to abolish ex-gratia for ministers and other appointees if he wins the 2024 elections.

Mahama made the pledge in May 2023, during his acceptance speech after being elected as the NDC’s flagbearer.

—Citi Newsroom