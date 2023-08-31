ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privileges of Article 71 office holders

Headlines Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privileges of Article 71 office holders
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a five-member committee to determine the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 office holders.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Janet Fofie, a former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, will also consider salaries and allowances of political office holders or any other offices the Committee deems fit per the constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, President Akufo-Addo said, “I must indicate that in recent times, [there’s been] a lot of public discourse surrounding the remuneration of public officers, except the primary of those of Article 71 office holders, and whether or not, notwithstanding the constitutional imperatives were deserving of what is being paid to us. In view of the challenges currently confronting our national economy. It might well be that your work should also focus on these concerns and make recommendations on how they should be addressed,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The committee members are:

  • Dr. Janet Fofie – Chairperson
  • Prof. Gyan Baffour – Member
  • Dr. Osei-Akoto – Member
  • Madam Gloria Ofori Buodu – Member
  • Mr. Ben Arthur – Member

NDC flagbearer John Mahama pledges to abolish ex-gratia for ministers

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to abolish ex-gratia for ministers and other appointees if he wins the 2024 elections.

Mahama made the pledge in May 2023, during his acceptance speech after being elected as the NDC’s flagbearer.

—Citi Newsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving since 1982; reshuffles military capos
31.08.2023 | Headlines
KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Leaked tape probe: I don’t know Bugri Naabu, I’ve never met him – Supt Gyebi
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving since 1982; reshuffles military capos Gabon coup: Fear grips 90-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya for serving sinc...

1 hour ago

Police officers in leaked audio plotting against IGP demand removal of two NDC MPs from Committee Police officers in leaked audio plotting against IGP demand removal of two NDC M...

1 hour ago

NDC cannot afford not to be in government in 2025 – Edward Bawa NDC cannot afford not to be in government in 2025 – Edward Bawa 

1 hour ago

Retired Major Boakye-Djan was a true man of many parts - Omane Boamah Retired Major Boakye-Djan was a true man of many parts - Omane Boamah

1 hour ago

KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline KATH dismisses one staff, suspend others over indiscipline

1 hour ago

Leaked tape probe: I dont know Bugri Naabu, Ive never met him – Supt Gyebi Leaked tape probe: I don’t know Bugri Naabu, I’ve never met him – Supt Gyebi

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privileges of Article 71 office holders Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member ex-gratia committee to determine emoluments, privile...

1 hour ago

AMA to establish sanitation court to prosecute sanitation offenders AMA to establish sanitation court to prosecute sanitation offenders

1 hour ago

Lawyers for Police Officers object to participation of two MPs in leaked tape probe Lawyers for Police Officers object to participation of two MPs in leaked tape pr...

1 hour ago

Ghana Prisons Service to probe damning allegations against officers Ghana Prisons Service to probe damning allegations against officers

Just in....
body-container-line