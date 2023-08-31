IGP leaked tape: The name Bugri Naabu does not sound familiar—Supt Gyebi

Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi has categorically denied any form of relationship with Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

According to Mr. Gyebi, despite having a longstanding friendship with the other two implicated police officers, he was not involved in a scheme to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as reported in a viral leaked tape.

Answering questions from the committee members, Supt. Gyebi strongly denounced any claims of his involvement in the alleged plot to oust the IGP, describing them as “palpable lies.”

He expressed surprise that he had been implicated by Bugri Naabu during his testimony, even though his voice is not heard on the leaked tape.

His testimony is contrary to claims by Bugri Naabu who confirmed the validity of the contents on the tape and claimed before the committee that he had spoken to Superintendent Gyebi on the phone to meet at Afrikiko to accompany him to meet President Akufo-Addo.

Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirmed the content of the controversial leaked audio plotting to oust Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, the Inspector General of Police.

Bugri Naabu made the confirmation when he testified before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee, which was set up to look into the alleged leaked tape.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu openly confessed that he and three other senior police officers held the conversation that caused so much uproar.

He identified the three Police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.

According to him, the conversation took place at his office located in Osu, opposite the Osu Police Station.

Bugri Naabu revealed that the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP.

The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, he indicated was that Dr. Akuffo-Damapre’s actions were perceived to align more closely with the opposition NDC, thereby undermining the ruling party’s chances in the upcoming 2024 elections.