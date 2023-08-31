ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cecilia Dapaah saga: No NPP wrongdoer will ever be held to account as long as Akufo-Addo remain in office — Kwakye Ofosu

Headlines Cecilia Dapaah saga: No NPP wrongdoer will ever be held to account as long as Akufo-Addo remain in office — Kwakye Ofosu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A leading opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Felix Kwakye Ofosu has opined on the court's order to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to unfreeze former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts and release cash seized within seven days.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 31, Kwakye Ofosu said he was not surprised by the turn of events.

He stated, "As long as Akufo-Addo and his NPP remain in office, no NPP wrongdoer will ever be held to account. If you want them held to account, boot them out in 2024."

Kwakye Ofosu was reacting to a ruling by the financial crimes high court, presided over by Justice Edward Twum.

The court ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return all monies seized from Dapaah within seven days.

Earlier, the OSP had frozen two of Dapaah's bank accounts over suspicions the funds were tainted property.

The OSP was also seeking to confirm its seizure of $590,000 and GHC2,730,000 discovered during a search of the former minister's residence.

In its August 31 ruling, the court held there were no reasonable grounds for the OSP to freeze Dapaah's accounts.

The court said the seizures were done without legal basis and could not be confirmed.

Regarding the cash discovered in Dapaah's home, the court ruled that the OSP had not provided justifiable grounds for the seizure.

The court said the OSP appeared to improperly equate possession with ownership.

According to the court, the OSP's actions seemed reactionary to public sentiments rather than based on investigative findings.

The case stems from Dapaah's former house helpers facing charges for allegedly stealing huge sums of money from her home in 2022.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Filing for court order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account not based on public sentiments – OSP
31.08.2023 | Headlines
IGP leaked tape: There's no bad blood with IGP but I speak my mind - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah
31.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

COVID-19 National Trust Fund dissolved COVID-19 National Trust Fund dissolved

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng Filing for court order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s account not based on public se...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen him' —Allotey Jacobs Election 2024: 'Bawumia will cause an earthquake; heaven and earth has chosen hi...

2 hours ago

We'll explore all legal channels to challenge you in court —NDC to EC over limited voter registration ‘We'll explore all legal channels to challenge you in court’ — NDC to EC over li...

3 hours ago

The court ruling in Cecilia Dapaahs favor normal; expect nothing less from Akufo-Addo—Felix Kwakye The court ruling in Cecilia Dapaah’s favor normal; expect nothing less from Akuf...

3 hours ago

NPP super delegates conference: 'Party constitution frowns on a run-off; it's illegal' —Kwamena Duncan to Election Committee NPP super delegates conference: 'Party constitution frowns on a run-off; it's il...

3 hours ago

Elon Musk, Owner of X social media app Twitter to introduce video and audio call features soon – Elon Musk

3 hours ago

IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah IGP Leaked tape: My conversation with Bugri Naabu was private - COP Alex Mensah

3 hours ago

The 5-member committee must recommend a freeze of emoluments - John Kwakye The 5-member committee must recommend a freeze of emoluments - John Kwakye

3 hours ago

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, George Alex Mensah IGP leaked tape: There's no bad blood with IGP but I speak my mind - COP Alex Me...

Just in....
body-container-line