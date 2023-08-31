Cecilia Dapaah saga: No NPP wrongdoer will ever be held to account as long as Akufo-Addo remain in office — Kwakye Ofosu

A leading opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Felix Kwakye Ofosu has opined on the court's order to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to unfreeze former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's bank accounts and release cash seized within seven days.

In a tweet on Thursday, August 31, Kwakye Ofosu said he was not surprised by the turn of events.

He stated, "As long as Akufo-Addo and his NPP remain in office, no NPP wrongdoer will ever be held to account. If you want them held to account, boot them out in 2024."

Kwakye Ofosu was reacting to a ruling by the financial crimes high court, presided over by Justice Edward Twum.

The court ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return all monies seized from Dapaah within seven days.

Earlier, the OSP had frozen two of Dapaah's bank accounts over suspicions the funds were tainted property.

The OSP was also seeking to confirm its seizure of $590,000 and GHC2,730,000 discovered during a search of the former minister's residence.

In its August 31 ruling, the court held there were no reasonable grounds for the OSP to freeze Dapaah's accounts.

The court said the seizures were done without legal basis and could not be confirmed.

Regarding the cash discovered in Dapaah's home, the court ruled that the OSP had not provided justifiable grounds for the seizure.

The court said the OSP appeared to improperly equate possession with ownership.

According to the court, the OSP's actions seemed reactionary to public sentiments rather than based on investigative findings.

The case stems from Dapaah's former house helpers facing charges for allegedly stealing huge sums of money from her home in 2022.