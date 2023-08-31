Police officers in leaked audio plotting against IGP demand removal of two NDC MPs from Committee

The two officers caught on tape plotting to oust Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his role as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) have raised reservations about some members serving on the committee set up by parliament to investigate the plot.

The officers appeared before the committee on Thursday, August 31.

During the engagements, the Police Officers through their lawyers demanded the removal of two Minority Members of Parliament (MPs), James Agalga and Peter Lanchene Toobu from the committee.

The lawyers argued that before their clients came before the committee, the Minority MPs had passed comments in various interviews that amounted to prejudicial comments.

Lead Counsel of the two officers, Lawyer Kweku Owusu Agyemang said, “We refer to the comments made by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Honorable Peter Lanchene Toobu reported on Ghanaweb. The Member of Parliament says hell fire waits for Police Officers whose names were mentioned in the IGP’s attempted elimination tape.

“He was emphatic that those whose individuals will regret ever choosing the police as a profession.”

The demand was rejected by the Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea.

This was after the two MPs defended themselves, insisting that whatever comment they passed in the past would not in any way affect their work on the committee.