Coups are result of bad governance; gov’t should create favorable situations for citizens — Fiifi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC's) General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has bemoaned the recent wave of coups d'états in the West African region.

According to Mr. Kwetey, while military coups are not the best course of action, governments should be alert to circumstances that may trigger them.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, he said, “Let the people decide who should be in charge. As opposed to this primitive obsession we have, that as soon as you have access to power, you must corrupt institutions, you must turn them into appendages.”

“You must destroy the businesses that support your opponents, you must create conditions that make it impossible for any other person to have a possibility of power. Yet at the same time, when you hear about a coup in another country, you jump into sending the military. Meanwhile, you are creating a situation that could lead to the same situation in your country,” Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey stated.

The takeover in Gabon is the latest in a string of coups that have taken place in recent years. This comes just a month after soldiers took political power in Niger.

President Ali Bongo was removed from power in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and has been placed under house arrest alongside some of his family members.

In a statement, the coup organisers gave many reasons for their action, including anomalies in the most recent presidential election, careless leadership and corruption.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
